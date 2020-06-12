LOWVILLE — Furloughed Lewis County Health System staff members will soon begin returning to their posts.
“This is truly intended to be short term. We are targeting eight weeks, fully expecting that everyone will be back,” said Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer in April when a mix of full- and part-time staff members — who worked hours totalling the equivalent of 35 full time staff — were voluntarily placed on unpaid leave to help offset the Health System’s $1.9 million loss in March.
Three of the furloughed staff returned to work when the hospital resumed elective surgeries in May. Since that time, another seven people have returned to work, Mr. Cayer said.
Beginning on June 21, Mr. Cayer’s initial expectation will be met when the rest of those staff members still on furlough start to get back to their posts.
“After the twenty-first, the furlough is over,” Mr. Cayer said, “That will be the end of the eight weeks.”
Because not everyone works the same schedule, the “first day back” will not be the same for everyone. Departments that were impacted by the furloughs included administration, finance services, hospital ancillary functions, clinical practices and acute nursing.
The reinstatement of elective surgeries in May, federal aid that has totalled $6.7 million, an increase in patient use of ancillary services like X-rays and the lab, have all helped to mitigate some of the losses and make it possible to bring the full team back into service.
Mr. Cayer said the furlough “did what it was supposed to do.”
“It basically allowed a pause during a period when activity was impacted by the pandemic. In a very disciplined way, we‘ve been able to transition and the employees were very helpful in that transition.”
The leaves of absence began between April 20 and 22 and were re-evaluated every two weeks.
Those who volunteered for the leave were eligible for enhanced unemployment benefits as well as the $600 weekly booster to unemployment due to the COVID-19. There was no break in their health insurance or participation in the New York State retirement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.