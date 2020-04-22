CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire wants people to work harder at following recommendations for quelling the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think overall things are going fairly well with social distancing,” Ms. McGuire said Wednesday. “We still get a lot of reports and complaints. We still hear about gatherings and people not wearing masks. I hope everyone is taking this seriously.”
Despite having two days where no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county, there is no sign of the virus’s growth in the county slowing.
“I know we started out slow, and we don’t have very many cases on a daily basis and we have had two days were we didn’t have a report, (but) this is very serious,” she said. “And, as it gets to populations that are high risk — that do have health complications — we are still at a point where it could overwhelm the hospital systems that we have.”
On Wednesday, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence County bringing the total of cases reported since March 25 to 145.
A contact trace is applied to each case to discover who the infected person may have been in contact with prior to the disease determination. By studying those investigations Ms. McGuire said there are four types of sources in the county.
“We look at how we can cluster the cases,” Ms. McGuire said, “We have been able to make multiple links from the new cases to ones that we currently have. We know that those links are from families, from congregate settings, and it could be staff or the residents and it is from some gatherings and the events that occurred in a restaurant or a bar prior to the pause, and then some are still from out-of-county travel.”
There are cases, Ms. McGuire said, in more than one congregate living facility in the county.
United Helpers CEO Steven Knight reported Wednesday his organization was notified on Saturday that an employee that works at a Lisbon home for adults with developmental disabilities had tested positive for the virus. Tests were administered to the 13 residents of the facility.
On Wednesday, United Helpers officials were informed that ten of the residents had tested positive, as well as one additional staff member. Several staff members have been tested, with results pending.
The county has multiple congregate settings, Ms. McGuire said. They range from nursing homes to group homes, prisons, the State Hospital and senior citizen high rises.
“All of those different settings have some things that are in common and some that are very different,” Ms. McGuire said.
In some settings, such as nursing homes and group homes, it is easier to have some oversight of the precautions to be taken. In places like the high rises, public health is working with management to make sure they have all of the guidance on hand hygiene, social distancing, mask wearing and visitation.
In the nursing homes and group homes there are two tracks to watch: those of the residents who generally stay in the facility and staff which may come and go.
“In many of these situations it could be that you work in more than one of the facilities,” Ms. McGuire said. “So if a staff member gets exposed they could be exposing not only one of the facilities, but it could be multiple (buildings).”
Ms. McGuire said she would not identify the other congregate site with COVID-19, but she did speak generally on how they are treated.
“For the agencies that we worked with we make sure others that might be affected get testing and then we also try to quarantine them as well, just to keep everyone healthy. Once you have been exposed, there is a 14-day incubation period. We try to keep people separated, we talk about the use of PPE, hand sanitizers, washing your hands and really trying to act like everyone is positive (for the disease) so we can try to control it and break the transmission.”
One reason for the jump in cases reported Wednesday, besides the reports from Lisbon, is that results were returned from samples taken Saturday, Sunday, Monday and from at least one sample on Tuesday.
“We are working hard in the county to increase the testing,” Ms. McGuire said. “Both of the hospital systems, St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, are doing testing. St. Lawrence Health system has four locations and Claxton-Hepburn has two. They all have a public number that you can call. They will ask you a few questions on whether you need to be tested, but most people, unless you have no symptoms and no exposure, most people can get tested.”
A person who is experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to the virus needs to get an appointment for testing. For the St. Lawrence Health System the number is 315-261-6240, for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center the number is 315-713-6655 and to make arrangements through the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department the number is 315-229-3448.
Testing in the county has been increasing, Ms. McGuire said, but it is still below what Public Health would like to see.
A little more than 1 percent of the population has been tested in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. Lewis County has tested about .8 percent and other northern counties slightly more than .5 percent.
The percentage of tested that returned positive in St. Lawrence County is about 10 percent, while in Jefferson County it is about 4 percent.
Ms. McGuire said she does not expect to be relaxing social distancing and other guidelines soon.
“It is almost hard to report when we don’t get any results in, and we have had that twice, because I know in my mind people are thinking we can start planning for when we can get out again and we can go back to a typical day, and I don’t believe we are there,” she said. “I think we are still on the rise. I don’t think we have reached the peak and we are definitely not at the plateau.”
We should be planning on how we are going to transition back to a normal day and to our normal lives, she said, but we are online in the planning stage.
“I think it is really important how we time this and how we go about it,” she said. “I don’t think we should all go back to doing everything. We should be thinking about low- and high-risk populations and have some sort of transition back. If we do this too quickly we could really set ourselves up to have another resurgence and I think that would be very difficult.”
