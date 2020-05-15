Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park Arena has canceled all events scheduled for June, including the Great New York State Food & Wine Festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clayton Chamber of Commerce announced via Facebook on Friday afternoon.
The festival was originally scheduled to take place at the arena from June 12-14.
“Unfortunately, after a great deal of consideration, we have decided to cancel the Festival for 2020,” the post read. “Safety is a -1 priority for our vendors, attendees and staff.”
Arts, entertainment and recreation are slated for Phase IV of the state’s phased reopening plan.
