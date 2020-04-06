OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has its first COVID-19 patients.
“Multiple patients checked into the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19,” Amanda Hitterman, Claxton-Hepburn’s interim Executive Director of Marketing and External Relations said in an email.
Ms Hitterman said she could not release the number of patients because there were very few and she did not want to risk identifying them
“These are independent occurrences of COVID-19 and the infection was not transmitted from within the hospital,” she said.
The hospital has put into place protocols for handling COVID-19 paitents.
“We knew it was an issue of when, not if, we would be receiving COVID-19 positive patients,” Richard Duvall, CHMC CEO and President said in a press release from the hospital, “We actively prepared for this reality for months, and are confident in our response.”
The press release from the hospital stated that protocols created before the arrival of the virus, reduced the infectious risk of the patients, protecting themselves, staff and other patients from potential exposures
On Sunday, the St. Lawrence Public Health Department reported that there were 61 cases of COVID-19 in the county and five hospitalizations.
