WATERTOWN — The city has reversed a policy announced several weeks ago and will no longer require concert-goers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the Concert in the Park.
City officials announced that all New York state COVID-19 guidelines for the Fourth of July celebration in Thompson Park on July 1 have been lifted.
Under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, attendees who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks. The city will not be screening for vaccinations.
The city will rely on the honor system to meet the requirements of the federal guideline. Concert-goers must still follow social distancing of 6 feet.
The city has arranged for the fireworks, the Orchestra of Northern New York and other musical entertainment.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help on the day of the concert.
Last year’s concert was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
