OSWEGO — The drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Oswego High School has been canceled. Those who made appointments have been notified.
The Oswego County Health Department and Pulaski Urgent Care will re-schedule another clinic as soon as possible.
