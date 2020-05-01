POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System is now offering serology, or antibody, testing for people who want to know if they may have had COVID-19, but were asymptomatic. Blood tests for COVID-19 serology must be ordered by a patient’s provider.
St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn have testing centers set up to test people who may be experiencing symptoms, or who are employed in essential jobs where they interact with the public or who have been referred by the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health. The state Department of Health has established four priority testing level groups.
Tests at are subject to insurance billing.
New York State offers free tests. Testing is by appointment only and not offered locally. State residents can call the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 888-364-3065 for an appointment and testing location.
“Our big concern is people who are asymptomatic, but are actually COVID-positive, and are out there working while they are contagious,” said Canton-Potsdam Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Andrew Williams in a press release from the hospital. “It would be tragic to open the northern communities without having extensive testing. Screening individuals who are in healthcare, and public-interaction jobs is really the only way to identify these individuals.”
According to the DOH, priority level one consist of poeple who are symptomatic, particularly those in a high-risk population. Level two includes people who have had close contact with a COVID-positive person. Level three includes people employed as healthcare workers, first responders, nursing home staff or any other position where they work in an environment where people congregate. Level four contains a list of nearly 30 professions that are deemed essential, such as employees involved with deliveries, child care, dental visits, funeral homes, faith-based leaders, counselors, automotive, mail, social workers, security guards, maintenance, grocery and convenience stores and trash/recycling workers.
“Ideally, there would be an established frequency of testing for these individuals, but that is likely only practical once we have the rapid, point of care testing options,” said Dr. Williams, who is also president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health. “We are going to start with a one-time screening approach for now.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache and sore throat to the already reported symptoms of cough, high fever, shortness of breath, unexplained severe fatigue and/or loss of taste or smell.
People with symptoms should contact their health provider or one of the several hotlines established in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Testing is by appointment only. People who believe they need testing should call the numbers below between 8 a.m and 4 p.m.:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
People who are concerned that they previously had undiagnosed COVID-19 can have the serology test. It is also helpful from an epidemiological standpoint by providing statistics about the virus itself, and can assist hospital leaders and public health officials with making policies and decisions.
“The serology test checks for antibodies that indicate you were exposed to the infection. It usually takes more than seven days to develop these antibodies, so most patients with a positive test have already recovered from the illness,” Dr. Williams said in the hospital’s press release. “Unfortunately, finding out that you had the coronavirus does not confirm you are now immune. The CDC has reported there is no clear documentation of immunity to the disease at this point.”
