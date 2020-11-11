LOWVILLE — Hours for the rapid drive-thru testing clinic at the Lewis County Health System main campus will be expanded Friday.
The site, accessed through the entrance near the helicopter landing zone, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing is free and there is no age limit.
According to a news release, because testing at this site is done using the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test, outside labs are not used to process the tests.
Only people who test positive will be contacted by the Lewis County Public Health Department.
For tracing purposes, each person tested must provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address, and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.
The drive-thru service is set up in parking lot #6 at the hospital, 7785 N. State St.
For COVID-19 testing dates and times as they become available, goto https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.
