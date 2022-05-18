POTSDAM — Quadrant Bioscience will close its COVID-19 testing site on the SUNY Potsdam campus on Friday.
Tyler D. Middleton, the Quadrant employee in charge of the company’s north country testing sites, said the company is closing the site in Potsdam due to “a decrease in testing and the end of the semester.”
“At the Potsdam site, we were conducting testing for all the students and staff. It was a good partnership. Quadrant was thankful we were able to have this partnership with SUNY as a whole and the campuses themselves, and get testing for students, staff and community members,” he said.
Quadrant operated four testing sites in partnership with the New York State Department of Health. Two others in Canton and Ticonderoga have closed, with a site in Plattsburgh still operating.
Mr. Middleton said Quadrant may reopen any of the north country sites, but that’s “pretty dependent on numerous factors, including the need for testing and if the school wants us back.”
The Quadrant sites tested for COVID-19 via a PCR mouth swab, as opposed to the nasal PCR swab performed by hospitals and other health care agencies.
