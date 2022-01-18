Two COVID-19 testing centers in Canton and Potsdam are off to a slow start, but they’re expected to see higher numbers once students return to campus.
Mass testing centers at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton opened last week, on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Quadrant Biosciences operates the sites for the state Department of Health. Quadrant has also administered COVID-19 tests for school districts in St. Lawrence County.
The turnaround times for getting back test results have been a little longer than first announced.
Tyler Middleton, site manager for the two testing centers, said they’re averaging 60 tests per day at SUNY Potsdam and 20 per day at SUNY Canton. On Tuesday, staff performed 40 tests in Potsdam and 15 in Canton.
“We anticipated … a slower start, especially since we’re going to be testing the students at most of the SUNY schools,” Mr. Middleton said. “We anticipate an influx of numbers when students come back.”
The tests at the SUNY sites are mouth swab PCR tests. When announcing the two testing centers, news releases said the turnaround time for getting results would be 24 to 48 hours after they arrive at a lab. Mr. Middleton said the turnaround time lately has been 48 to 72 hours after getting to the lab.
He said the samples are collected from the two St. Lawrence County sites at the end of the day and sent via overnight shipping to SUNY Upstate Medical Center to be tested. He said they usually arrive at the lab around 8 a.m. the following day.
There is no charge for testing at the Quadrant sites. In order to get results, create a free account at app.clarifi-covid-19.com. Make an appointment at wdt.me/COVIDtest.
“This test is … no cost to anyone who comes in. Anyone is eligible to do it,” Mr. Middleton said. “It’s all kept within New York (state). Every component of every test that’s done, all of it is in New York. It was developed in New York by a scientist at SUNY Upstate. Things are staying in New York.”
Masks are required inside the testing site. One hour before testing, do not brush your teeth or use mouthwash. A half hour before testing, do not eat or drink anything, including gum, mints and lozenges, and do not smoke, vape or use smokeless tobacco products.
To get to the SUNY Potsdam testing site, enter campus via Pierrepont Avenue/Route 56, and turn onto Barrington Avenue. There will be signs directing vehicles to Lake Placid Drive to find Merritt Hall.
Merritt Hall is directly across from the Sara M. Snell Music Theater at The Crane School of Music. The entrance for the clinic is through the glass doors facing Lake Placid Drive, between Merritt Hall and Kellas Hall.
Parking will be available in Lot 14, directly behind Merritt Hall. Overflow parking is also available in Lot 6, adjacent to Snell Theater and the Performing Arts Center.
To access the SUNY Canton testing site from Route 68, turn onto Cornell Drive. Drive to the left at the intersection marked by the college’s digital sign. Turn right into the lower section of Parking Lot 5 to access Dana Hall. Signs on site will help direct visitors to the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.