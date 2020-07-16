CLAYTON — Amid a spike in coronavirus cases this week along the St. Lawrence River, the state will provide testing in Clayton on Friday to anyone who is worried that they might have COVID-19 or were exposed to it.
The COVID-19 tests will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clayton Fire Department, 855 Graves St. The state Department of Health is providing the tests.
Anticipating a large number of people at the testing site, Jefferson County Chairman Scott A. Gray said they want to identify the virus, isolate anyone who has it, complete contact tracing and quarantine anyone who needs to be.
“We want to blunt the spread,” he said.
Officials are trying to prevent the virus from spreading after it was learned that people were exposed to it during a gathering of boats at Picton Island, near Clayton, during the Fourth of July weekend. So far, two confirmed cases were associated with the gathering.
Jefferson County reported Wednesday that two cases were confirmed from the Picton Island gathering and 67 contact tracing were completed.
On Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health Service officials said it was another busy day, with 143 additional tests and eight that turned out to be positive, bringing the total number of new cases in the county to 26 since Monday.
“While some of those cases can be traced to the river area it is important to note that several of the new cases do not have any relationship to this small community spread that does appear to be taking place along a portion of the St. Lawrence River,” according to Thursday’s daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III.
Anyone who believes has been exposed to a positive case, someone with symptoms or believe that they may have symptoms should self-quarantine and be tested, the county’s public health service recommends.
In Facebook postings, the owners of the Wood Boat Brewery and DiPrinzio’s Kitchen confirmed an employee at each establishment tested positive for the virus. They’ve closed their restaurants while other employees are tested and the buildings go through a deep cleaning before they reopen.
The owners of the restaurants also wrote about what they’re doing to get through the situation.
The restaurants remain closed while they get guidance from the public health service on what to do. The brewery and the restaurant have gone though a deep cleaning and are following state guidelines.
They’re requiring all their other employees to be tested. They won’t reopen until it’s safe to do so, the owners wrote.
The brewery owners wrote that the staff was diligent in wearing masks before the outbreak and they continue to follow state coronavirus guidelines.
“That being said, positive cases are throughout our entire community right now and now is the time to be more cautious than ever” the Facebook posting said.
“Stay cautious, stay informed, stay safe and stay healthy. We will get through this.”
The owners of DiPrinzio’s Kitchen wrote they want to let people know about what’s going on. They hope to reopen next week.
“Thank you for your kind words and constant support thru this most difficult time,” the post stated.
Out of an abundance of precaution, O’Brien’s Restaurant also closed and was cleaned. No employees tested positive.
On his Facebook page, County Legislator Bobby Cantwell, who represents Clayton, posted that he tested positive for the virus.
“My wife, Lydia and I have tested positive and Ivey tested negative. We are all currently asymptomatic!,” the post stated.
