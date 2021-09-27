MALONE — Franklin County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park.
Appointments should be made online, at wdt.me/vax0930. No walk-ins will be accepted. The vaccine available at the clinic will be Pfizer-BioNTech, which is approved for people 12 and older.
Public Health asks those who arrive to wear short-sleeved shirts and be prepared to wait 15 to 30 minutes after receiving their shots.
First doses of the vaccine will be administered from 2 to 6 p.m.
Those who are scheduled to receive their second doses will be scheduled for appointments between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Those in need of assistance with online appointment registration can call Community Connections at 518-521-3507, Tri-Lakes Center for Independent Living at 518-891-5295, Office for the Aging at 518-481-1526, Public Health at 518-481-1710, or the COVID-19 Call Center at 518-481-1111.
For information about the county’s next clinic, which will offer the Moderna vaccine, call Public Health at 518-481-1710.
Third doses and boosters will not be administered at the upcoming vaccination clinic at St. Andre’s Outreach Center, according to a press release.
