OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will have COVID-19 vaccinations available from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Dome for all eligible individuals.
Those eligible include 1b workers, which has expanded eligibility to now include public-facing government and public employees, nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need and essential in-person public-facing building service workers; individuals with underlying health conditions; everyone over the age of 50.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, there were more than 300 appointments available.
Go to http://wdt.me/5GrRDv to sign up.
