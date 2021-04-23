OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at areas around the county.
Appointments are still available for the department’s April 26 clinic at SUNY Oswego. More than 500 people were recently vaccinated at a clinic hosted by the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, pictured above.
The COVID-19 virus is still active in Oswego County, and the health department urges everyone to get vaccinated when they become eligible.
For information on appointments, vaccine eligibility and COVID-19 testing, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php, or call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline weekdays at 315-349-3330.
