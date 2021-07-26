WATERTOWN — The North Country Family Health Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Case Middle School gymnasium, 1237 Washington St.
The health center will be offering both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
While appointments are preferred, walk-ins also will be welcome. Guests are asked to enter the gymnasium through the entrance labeled 13.
The clinic is open to anyone 12 or older receiving a dose of Pfizer and anyone 18 or older can get either vaccine. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccinations.
Those wishing to receive a vaccination can call 315-782-9450 to make an appointment or get help with transportation, or go to on.ny.gov/3hT68JO.
