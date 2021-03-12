WATERTOWN — Another vaccine clinic will be held in the McVean Center Gymnasium at Jefferson Community College from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for all currently eligible populations.
Those who may be eligible can register at www.jcphs.org by clicking on the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments box.
Those eligible include essential workers, individuals with underlying health conditions and people aged 60 and older.
Those with transportation needs may call the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422 for assistance. Those 65 and older who need help with scheduling may contact the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.