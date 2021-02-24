MASSENA — With additional coronavirus vaccine doses having arrived this week in St. Lawrence County, new clinics are now scheduled.
The county Public Health Department, with St. Lawrence Health System, is hosting four clinics in the next week, two in Gouverneur and two in Massena. Registration for Thursday’s clinic at Massena Hospital launched Wednesday morning, and by Wednesday afternoon, appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. were filled.
The four clinics have been separated by eligible populations — two clinics each for priority group 1b and those with developmental disabilities or comorbidities.
Friday, Feb. 26: Appointments available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gouverneur Hospital, 77 W. Barney St., for essential workers in priority group 1b to receive first dose of the Moderna vaccine. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 139 appointments were available.
Saturday, Feb. 27: Appointments available from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. at Massena Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, for those with developmental disabilities or comorbidities.
Monday, March 1: Appointments available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gouverneur Hospital for those with developmental disabilities or comorbidities.
Online registration for Friday’s clinic at Gouverneur Hospital is open, and registration links for the Saturday and Monday clinics have not yet gone live. The links to register and complete the state’s required vaccination form will be posted to the county Public Health Department website at stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/COVID-19Vaccine.
Those signed up for Thursday’s clinic must be available to receive a second dose on March 25, and those signed up for Friday, must be available March 26.
Bring to your appointment: Your driver’s license or equivalent ID, eligibility documentation and proof of registration and completion of the eligibility form either as printouts or screenshots.
Eligibility documentation for 1b workers may include an employee ID, a name badge, a letter from an employer or a pay stub. A full list of documentation examples can be reviewed when you go through the registration process.
For those with developmental disabilities or comorbidities, an attestation form, posted to the county Public Health Department website, should be signed.
Once slots are filled, eligible recipients may email the county Public Health Department with a name, phone number and the clinic location to be placed on a standby list. Send standby information to SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
The county-run clinics are supplementing the state-run vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. New Yorkers can check for Maxcy Hall appointment availability at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Complete eligibility lists for Phases 1a, 1b and comorbidities is viewable on the state’s phased distribution website.
As of Tuesday, roughly 20.5% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two-doses for maximum effectiveness. More than 13,000 people living in the county have so far completed a two-dose vaccine series, the department reports.
Unlike state health departments in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and several other states, New York’s DOH does not publish a comprehensive map or listing of all vaccination sites. Only appointment availability at state-run mass vaccination sites is posted and updated by the department. County and pharmacy sites manage their own clinic announcements and updates.
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
