WATERTOWN — As frontline health care workers, Samaritan Medical Center employees will be among the first to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but they’ll have to travel roughly 150 miles across the state to get it.
Samaritan employees were notified Monday night about their options for receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and there’s a catch.
While the Washington Street facility has not yet received vaccines, hospital officials were told that Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh would be a regional “hub” for the vaccines in the north country, and that the hospital has 350 vaccine doses reserved for Samaritan staff members, should they wish to receive them, according to Leslie M. DiStefano, Samaritan’s director of communication and public relations.
The catch? Since these vaccines are in Plattsburgh, Samaritan employees who wish to be vaccinated this week would need to travel to Plattsburgh and back. They would also have to make the trip again in 28 days for the vaccine’s second dose.
Vaccines began arriving in the state Monday.
The north country received an initial 3,700 doses of the vaccine in the first vaccine shipment, and now that those vaccines have arrived, those with priority are set to be inoculated, such as nursing home residents and staff, along with other frontline workers.
For Samaritan, this means those who are interacting with multiple patients will likely be vaccinated first, like staff in the Intensive Care Unit or Emergency Department.
If Samaritan employees do not wish to make the drive to and from Plattsburgh — not once, but twice — they can wait until next week when the hospital will receive vaccine doses on its campus.
Samaritan has been told it will receive 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine sent to its campus next week for staff, Ms. DiStefano confirmed.
Last week, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, allowing it to be distributed in the United States.
While the Moderna vaccine has not yet received official approval, officials have said they plan to ship just under 6 million doses of the vaccine once the FDA issues an approval for emergency use.
The initial shipments of Moderna’s vaccine are more than double the 2.9 million doses the nation prepared to ship for Pfizer’s vaccine.
“We’re obviously excited to bring the vaccine to frontline health care workers and being part of that administrative process,” Ms. DiStefano said, “and really getting our employees educated about the vaccine and then obviously vaccinated if they so choose.
“I think that that’s an important piece for all of us to be part of,” she added.
