ALBANY — People aged 30 and older in the state are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after inoculations first began in mid-December.
The state expanded vaccine eligibility Monday against the novel coronavirus to include all New Yorkers ages 30 and older starting 8 a.m. today.
A person must be 16 years old to receive a COVID vaccine. Universal eligibility will begin April 6 for all New Yorkers 16 years old and older.
“Today, we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a prepared statement Monday. “Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6 — well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House. As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, and the state vaccine Clinical Task Force separately approved, the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose coronavirus vaccines in December. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine was approved last month and dramatically increased the federal and state supply, allowing officials to expand eligibility to more New Yorkers waiting to get the life-saving injection.
More than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at several thousand vaccination sites statewide since Dec. 14. More than 171,420 doses were distributed in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the governor’s office, with more than 2 million doses at joint state and Federal Emergency Management Administration mass sites.
The state’s distribution network and large population of eligible vaccine patients still far exceed the federal government’s supply.
“Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment,” according to a prepared statement from the governor’s office.
Federal shipments are slated to arrive in the coming days for week 16 of allocation.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines,” Cuomo said.
Health care workers, first responders, teachers, essential workers and people with underlying conditions have been eligible to get vaccinated for weeks. New Yorkers must show a doctor’s letter, medical information with evidence of their comorbidity or a signed certification as proof they are qualified to get a coronavirus vaccine.
To check your vaccine eligibility and to sign up for an appointment, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
