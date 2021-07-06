HAMMOND — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Hammond.
The first-dose Pfizer-BioNTech clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hammond Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 14 N. Main St. The clinic is open to anyone at least 12 years old. Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult or bring a signed consent form. About 40 spots were still available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Appointments are encouraged but not required. The online registration link is posted to the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/COVID-19Vaccine. Otherwise, walk-in registration will be completed on site.
Second-shot appointments for the July 28 Hammond market will be made at the time of the first shots.
The Public Health Department is also hosting twice-weekly Pfizer clinics through mid-July at the county Human Services building, 80 Route 310, Canton. Remaining first-dose clinics are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. next week, July 13 and 14.
Appointments are not required. More information is posted to the department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.