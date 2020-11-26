WATERTOWN — For a fee, individuals can now order COVID-19 diagnostic collection kits online.
In order to purchase a kit, visit the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 test site finder at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
After entering a zip code, and prior to the list of testing locations listed, a yellow box labeled “COVID-19 Test (At-Home Kit)” will display. Click “Learn More” to purchase a kit from either Vault Health or LabCorp.
After completing an online screening, if testing is determined necessary, the person will be able to place an order for a home test kit.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, kits are currently reserved for those experiencing symptoms or people who have been recommended for testing by a health care provider, local health department or contact investigator.
A person must be 18 years or older to take the at-home test.
The kit enables you to collect a nasal swab at home and send it to a certified lab for processing. Secure digital results will be received in days.
It’s important to note the novel coronavirus may not be detected by the test in early stages of the infection. The virus may not be detected if the sample is not collected as directed. If you have reason to believe you have been exposed, it’s important to follow up with a health care provider for further evaluation or to get re-tested.
Per the LabCorp link on the site, if you purchase a test through LabCorp, after receiving your results, you will have the opportunity to speak with a licensed physician who can answer any questions you may have about your test results and help determine next steps in care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.