WATERTOWN — With wastewater reports being an accurate predictor of disease incidence about two weeks into the future, and recent reports showing high levels of the virus in the area, Jefferson County Public Health anticipates the community will see at least the same levels of disease incidence and hospitalizations, if not higher, over the next few weeks.
A total 187 positive cases have been recorded in the county in the last few days. The highest one-day total of reported cases was on Jan. 14 with 144 new cases reported that day. The current surge has been extremely challenging in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but late 2020 and early 2021 was by far the worst time for coronavirus infections in Jefferson County so far, according to Stephen A. Jennings, public information officer for the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
“The north country remains one of the highest regions,” he said in terms of positive cases of COVID-19. “My sense is we still have significant enough resistance to vaccine to keep our rates of infection high. And that would encompass resistance or complacency on three fronts: One, those adults who refuse to be vaccinated no matter the risk. Two, adults who were vaccinated long enough ago that their immunity is waning, and need to receive either a third dose or booster vaccine but have been either resistant or complacent in doing so. Three, getting enough school-age children vaccinated, which is about to begin for 5 to 11 year olds, however, we still don’t have enough children ages 12 to 17 vaccinated.”
Mr. Jennings said Public Health is hopeful that over the next couple of months, more parents will understand how critical vaccines are to protect their children and families, noting that the areas of the state and nation that have lowest incidence of disease, lowest hospitalizations and numbers of deaths, have the highest vaccination levels.
On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Health released a report on COVID-19 cases and deaths from last month. Of the 18 people who died of COVID-19 in October, all of whom had significant preexisting conditions, 10 were fully vaccinated, though none had received the third vaccine dose recommended for those who are immune-compromised and none had received a booster shot. One person who died had received one dose and seven others were unvaccinated.
Without disclosing protected health information, Mr. Jennings said some of the common morbidities across multiple cases were chronic diseases including heart disease, diabetes, asthma, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as renal disease.
As for why none of the deceased had a third dose of the vaccine or a booster, Mr. Jennings said timing could have factored in, as well as resistance and complacency.
Third doses were not approved for providing to eligible people until Aug. 12, and boosters for eligible people began Sept. 20. Another factor may be that flu shots rolled out around the same time period and are given throughout the fall, and some people do not want to receive the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time, though it is safe to do so in the same visit. It is also speculated that influenza levels will be worse this year, so obtaining flu vaccinations has been a priority for people.
A total of 109 people have died in Jefferson County of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Of those who were hospitalized with COVID in October, 86 were released. Of the released, 53 were unvaccinated, 32 were fully vaccinated, and one was partially vaccinated. Those who have received at least one vaccine dose account for roughly 73.1% of the county’s population, or 80,308 people, and 62.8%, or 68,981 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The county’s level of coronavirus transmission remains high, with the percent positive seven-day average at 6.6%. As of Sunday, 192,704 tests had been processed for COVID-19, with 10,834 coming back positive.
“Disease transmission is too high and is not improving in Jefferson County,” Mr. Jennings said. “Cold weather, which increases amounts of time spent indoors with other people, will not help this situation. Increasing the numbers of people vaccinated with either a first series, third dose, and boosters will greatly aid our effort to bring transmission down to a controllable level. Whichever type of vaccine type one is eligible for, we strongly urge the public to pursue and receive these vaccines.”
People can get vaccinated by visiting their local pharmacy, scheduling an appointment at the Jefferson County Public Health Service by visiting jcphs.org, or at the North Country Family Health Center by visiting nocofamilyhealth.org.
Because vaccine efficacy is waning, the risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing in fully vaccinated individuals, so it is imperative that immune-compromised individuals receive a third dose, and that all eligible people receive a booster dose as soon as possible, according to Public Health. Immune-compromised individuals can receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose, and other eligible individuals for a booster dose can receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second shot. Those who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster shot at least two months after their first shot.
In addition to obtaining vaccines, it remains important that people follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which includes masking, distancing, handwashing and sanitizing commonly touched areas.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to stay home. If testing is needed, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
