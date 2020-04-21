CANTON — Social distancing and the public health measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been working in St. Lawrence County, but St. Lawrence Health Systems Dr. Andrew Williams told county lawmakers Monday night there is still more health care professionals need to know about the virus.
In an update to St. Lawrence County Legislators during their monthly Services Committee meeting, Dr. Williams said he and County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire have determined four groups in the transmission of the virus in the county: travelers from high transmission areas prior to unnecessary travel was restricted; those that went to restaurants or bars in the area prior to New York State PAUSE; people from groups one and two who spread the virus within their family; and transmission from community dwelling staff from either groups one, two or three, who work in a group home or an institutional setting and they are then transmitting the illness to the residence in their settings.
“What I would say, however, is I think this is now several weeks into this, I think what we are seeing is what you would expect to see in a county that is really carefully prepared for this kind of a pandemic, in a county that had the opportunity to implement the social distancing, decreasing travel and really aggressively tested and utilized public health measures like quarantine and isolation,” Dr. Williams said. “I think this is why we are seeing a flat kind of curve, as people are familiar with that term.”
But despite the reduction in the spread, be said the virus is not going away.
“Everything that we see in the international news for the countries that have had this illness before us and what we are seeing in other parts of this country is we should expect that the virus will be with us for some time,” he said. “There is still no vaccine, although one is in development, and there’s still really no proof of treatment.”
On Monday there were 128 cases in the county; with 1,432 people tested as of Monday morning, approximately 1.3 percent of county population with 9.4 percent positive, and health care professionals have been trying to increase the amount of testing in the county with the creation of testing centers and a hotline for residents to call if they believe they are candidates for COVID-19 testing Dr. Williams said.
Ms. McGuire said there are currently just about 225 people who are in the quarantine or Isolation process.
“We’ve seen about 500 people and so that lasts for up to 14 days when you’re on quarantine and it kind of varies when you are on isolation based on symptoms that you have,” Ms. McGuire told lawmakers. “That’s an up and down process that we’ve been working on and as I mentioned before, we are all interested in what the recovery rate is.”
The way to find that out is to have a two tests in a 24 hour period that come back negative. Without doing that, Ms. McGuire said they are using the “non-test strategy” which is no fever for 72 hours without the use of a medication and a significant decrease of the other symptoms and it has to be at least seven days since the symptoms started.
“And so when you really look at that, if we know that this virus can last up to 30 days while the symptoms have kind of decreased, we don’t actually know if you’re totally done with the virus and what the shedding could still be. So that is what we are still working on.”
Moreover, the doctor pointed to what appeared to be fewer cases of the virus in neighboring counties, however, he said that likely has to do with the number of tests being performed.
Franklin County has done 253 tests, Hamilton 28 tests, Herkimer 513, Lewis 213, “and really, only Jefferson has done sort of an equivalent number of tests of the population,” he said.
“So what I think what we have seen from an epidemiological perspective there was an initial quick rise and we talked at the meeting about the rapid doubling rate,” he said. “That slowed down but what we are seeing is kind of a steady daily increase. The counts differ from day to day but we have between three and 10 new cases per day.”
The doctor said there is a propagative pattern, where they are able to identify a patient with COVID-19 and can connect the dots to the other people they know also have the illness. Currently there is no documentation of community-wide spread of the virus; however, Dr. Williams said that may reflect the limited testing that is being performed.
Ms. McGuire said her department has trained more of her staff, other county departments and volunteers with contact tracing, with some cases having upward of 60 contacts.
Dr. Williams said they need sample asymptomatic people with antibody tests to help determine the prevalence and the state Department of Health has already launched a state wide program for that.
“And then we need to develop in-house, or point-of-care, testing so that we can actually do screening of people who are coming to a high risk setting,” Dr. Williams said.
Because of the efforts of public health and because of the ability to flatten the curve and just have a steady increase and not and exponential increase of cases in the county, Dr. Williams said St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center feel confident they currently have the capacity as long as the public health measures are in place.
“We feel we can handle the number of patients that are coming in on a daily basis. And the same really goes for mechanical ventilators and the other ventilatory support devices that we have,” he said. “I am confident that if we hadn’t done this preparation and put these measures into place, that instead of a hundred of patients we would be talking about thousands of patients, and instead of talking about hand fulls of patients being in the hospital, I’m confident that hospitals would have been overrun.”
“And the final thing I’ll mention which has to happen now as well is we really have to be careful about staffing plans, especially for people who are working for group homes, who are working in other institutional settings,” he said “We see a pattern where, when nurses are going to different houses or at different institutions and moving through different groups of patients, that’s part of the way the illness is being transmitted throughout the county.”
Again, my hat's off to Dr Copeland for not closing public schools in 1918 or 1919. He reasoned the schools were cleaner, had a better environment than 70% of the homes served. He was able to monitor the children, who were fairly immune from the virus, and send them home if ill for quarantine. Taking that model to St Lawrence county, where housing stock is mainly substandard and the population is so poor, some districts have 90% of school children on lunch programs, one would think keeping children in school to be a good idea. Or we could send lunches home in plastic containers, offering the virus a free ride. Somehow, with dozens of pandemic examples and models, it seems to me that St Lawrence county picked the model that produces the worst results, following the lead of the rest of New York. These actions are barbaric, inhumane, unethical and border on criminal. Remembering, of course, the success of Dr. Copeland. he was smart enough to require fresh air in nursing homes, and the opening of parks for exposure to fresh air. None of his nurses went on a "hero" rant for serving, for doing the job they prepared for.
My hat goes off to Royal S Copeland, Commisioner of Public Health, NYC 1917-1920.
His planning and execution of public health for the Spanish flu kept the NYC excess death rate (the number of deaths beyond normal expectations) to less than half those of Boston and Philedelphia. Hugely critisised for his efforts, Copeland initiated no-spitting laws, face masks, social distancing to a degree, and oddly a couple of things not on the table today. He knew people needed food and goods, and rather than a lock down, like his big city neighbors, actually extended hours and developed a means of streching out work days to cut down crowds on the subways and streets, and stores. He allowed stores to choose their own hours, but to maintain customer room. This flu was indeed a killer, and in the ensuing waves, it is thought 30,000 NYers died (population in 1918, 8.4 million), as well as another 6 million inhabitants of the planet. He would be stunned to know we lost so many so soon, but he would have understood why.
Dr Andrew Williams offers not a single wit of reasoning, based on any model or pandemic past, for suggesting what he is suggesting, and I doubt he ever took a course in epidemiology, given the trite tripe he just offered. I'm sorry, I'm not buying it.
