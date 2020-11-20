FULTON — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Mimi’s Drive-In Restaurant, 201 N. Second St., Fulton.
Anyone who visited the restaurant on the following dates may have been exposed to the virus: Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8:30 and 9:15 a.m.; Monday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. and/or 1 and 2 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate throughout Oswego County.
Anyone who visited the restaurant during these time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle ache, headache, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness.
People experiencing COVID symptoms should stay home, and parents should keep their children home if they are sick. Those with symptoms should call their health care provider to arrange to be tested. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
