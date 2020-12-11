OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Tops Friendly Markets, 409 Fulton St., Hannibal.
Anyone who visited the store on the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19: Sunday, Nov. 29, from 2 and 10 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 2 and 8 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that people who visited the store during those time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
