COVID crisis threatens holiday season

After months of warnings that vaccinations would ward off a COVID-19 disaster, the U.S. is sailing toward a holiday crisis.
Cases and hospital admissions are rising amid a season of family gatherings. Most victims have shunned inoculations. The situation is especially dire in the chilly Northeastern states, but doctors in many places report a grimly repetitive cycle of admission, intensive care and death. There are shortages of beds and staff to care for the suffering.
“We’re in desperate shape,” said Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo, the state’s worst hot spot.
In 12 states and the nation’s capital, the seven-day average of admissions with COVID-19 has climbed at least 50% from two weeks earlier, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. The areas with the largest percentage upticks were Connecticut; New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Vermont; and Rhode Island.
A little more than 60% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated, generally meaning two shots, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That still leaves a large pool of highly susceptible people capable of pressuring hospitals.
In the most recent CDC data, from September, unvaccinated people had about 14 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 after adjusting for age — a major factor in COVID outcomes.
In some states in the Midwest and Northeast, COVID hospitalizations are mirroring last year’s seasonal pattern, said Pinar Karaca-Mandic, one of the leaders of the COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project at the University of Minnesota.
As the world has turned its focus to new omicron strain, which spreads fast but may be no more deadly, cases caused by the delta variant have continued to mount in the U.S. The waves emerged and recede at different times in different regions, and recent hot spots such as Montana and Colorado are now seeing improvement.
New Jersey’s average daily hospital admissions reached a seven-day average of 206, up 78% from two weeks earlier. Even so, at this time a year ago, the pace of admissions was well over twice as fast.
In Michigan, hospitals are hitting a critical point. The state’s 22,883 inpatient beds are more than 85% occupied, said John Karasinski, spokesman for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
The Department of Defense sent three teams of 22 medical professionals to help, each in a different part of the state.
Illinois had 3,178 COVID hospitalizations Wednesday, the highest since January, according to the state health department. Six of the state’s 11 regions had 20 or fewer intensive-care beds available.
Thanksgiving weekend is a likely driver of the rebound, said Arien Herrmann, hospital coordinating-center manager for the state’s southernmost counties.
“People traveling, visiting friends and family, having gatherings created an opportunity for community spread,” Herrmann said in a telephone interview. “It’ll be the same thing going into Christmas and then New Year’s. This is keeping me up at night.”
