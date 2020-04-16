Hoping for a north country summer tourism season Once self-isolation finally is over, Corey Fram says the region’s tourism industry will be ready for people to hop in their cars and drive up …

Corey Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, participated in a teleconference on Wednesday with Roger Dow, president of U.S. Travel Association and a member of a task force that President Donald J. Trump has formed to look into reopening the economy.

Mr. Dow was the guest speaker for a weekly call of 55 state tourism promotion agencies. Mr. Dow told the group that the travel industry accounted for 60 percent of the total job losses for the month of March in the country.

Tourism Economics, branch of Oxford Economics, is projecting that every month that the country goes without recovery, it’s a $25 billion hit to the travel industry, Mr. Dow said.

U.S. Travel is projecting the impact by COVID-19 on the travel industry will be $519 billion, or 7 times greater in terms of lost economic activity than that of Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was good to hear that travel has been recognized by the executive branch as a key industry to rebuilding our economy,” Mr. Fram said. “While his news is grim, it’s reassuring to know that the situation we face locally is not unique to us and that we, in some ways, may be better positioned to recover faster than others.”