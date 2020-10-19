LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case Monday for the first time in more than a week. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county now stands at 71.
The new case has prompted a COVID exposure warning to be put in place for anyone who visited Josh’s Riverside Restaurant in Croghan on Oct. 8 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
If you visited the restaurant during the aforementioned time frame, please call 315-376-5453
Seventy of the county’s reported virus cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s public health department. One person remains in isolation and 90 people and under quarantine, leaving just one known active case in the county.
To date, 11,724 tests have been performed on 6,886 total individuals in the county. There have been 11,639 negative results and 14 results still pending.
