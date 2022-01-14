SYRACUSE — The number of Onondaga County residents with COVID-19 in Syracuse hospital beds has crept up to 225, the highest level in the past year, the county Health Department reported Friday.
The county also reported three more COVID deaths, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 975.
The three included a man in his 80s and two women, one in her 60s and another in her 90s.
Of the 225 patients in Syracuse hospitals, 41 are new admissions and 39 are in critical condition.
The COVID hospitalization level is the highest it’s been since Jan. 12, 2021, when there were 230 COVID patients in Syracuse hospitals. Local COVID hospitalizations peaked at 336 on Dec. 28, 2020.
Another federal medical disaster team arrived Friday at Upstate University Hospital to help it care for the influx of patients. Upstate requested the help because it does not have enough staff to care for patients.
The county also reported 1,152 newly confirmed cases. Those numbers do not include people who are infected but didn’t get tested or people who tested positive with at-home tests but didn’t report them.
The daily number of new COVID cases in the county during the latest surge has fallen since peaking at 2,355 on Jan. 9.
