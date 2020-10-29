MASSENA — Massena voters who are casting their ballots in person on Tuesday will have fewer choices for polling places.
Voters in Districts 1, 2 and 6 will cast their ballots at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St., while those in Districts 3, 4 and 5 will vote at the Massena Meals on Wheels, 70 East Hatfield St. Grace United Methodist Church, 45 state Highway 37C is the polling place for Districts 7 and 8.
Officials with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections said polling sites that are normally set up at assisted living centers at Laurel Terrace and the Massena Housing Authority cannot be used because of COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone who has used those sites will cast their ballot at one of the other three sites, depending on which district they reside in.
Anyone who is unsure where they vote can contact the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections at 315-379-2202, or election inspectors at any of the three sites can assist. Registered voters can also find their polling place by visiting https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.
Polling places for the remainder of St. Lawrence County can be found at http://wdt.me/74utf7
Offices that are up for election in the village of Massena are two village trustee and one village justice positions. Incumbent Francis Carvel and newcomer Gregory Paquin are the lone candidates for the two trustee seats. Mr. Paquin, a former St. Lawrence County legislator, will fill the seat currently held by Albert “Herb” Deshaies, who did not seek another term.
Diana Dufresne is the lone candidate for the village justice position. She had been appointed by the village board to replace Patrick Serguson following his retirement. Ms. Dufresne will fill out the remainder of Mr. Serguson’s term, which expires in 2022, and village trustees have agreed to dissolve village court at the end of the term.
There are three ways for registered voters to cast their ballots this year — by absentee ballot, in-person early voting or in-person voting on Election Day. Early voting began last Saturday and runs until Sunday at 80 state Highway 310, Canton only. Tuesday was the last day to request an absentee ballot online, via email or fax. Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person.
Signed absentee ballots can be mailed, ensuring it’s postmarked no later than Tuesday; can be dropped off at an early voting poll site by Sunday; can be dropped off at a poll site by 9 p.m. Tuesday; or can be dropped off at the county Board of Elections no later than 9 p.m. Tuesday.
More information can be found at https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/BoardofElections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.