WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Wednesday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 57 across the three-county region.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 210.
Jefferson County added 35 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,574. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 11, for a new total of 6,304.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 23 to 180, and hospitalizations increased by one, to six patients.
There are two people in precautionary quarantine and 421 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 14 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,150. One death was reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one patient from Tuesday.
There are currently 110 known active cases in the county, unchanged from Tuesday, and a total of 6,944 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 304,102 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported eight new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,154. No deaths were reported.
A total of 48 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three from Tuesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 2,076 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of five since Tuesday, resulting in 48 known active cases in the county. There are 148 people in quarantine, down 10 from Tuesday.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.