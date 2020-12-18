MALONE — The first COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting Monday at Alice Hyde Medical Center’s long-term care facility.
According to a press release from Phillip Rau, spokesman for the facility, residents and employees at the long-term care facility will start receiving the vaccines Monday.
The vaccination program, which will use the Pfizer vaccine, will take place at the Malone facility and be administered by Walgreens. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots spaced three weeks apart.
Susan Biondolillo, associate vice president of long-term care at Alice Hyde, said the facility’s team has been working with residents and their families to obtain consent regarding the upcoming vaccinations.
Subsequent groups at the medical facility will be vaccinated on Jan. 11, when people who received their first shot Monday get their second dose.
Biondolillo said the vaccination program will conclude on Feb. 1, when the second and final doses of the vaccine will be administered to the group of individuals receiving their first doses in January.
Visitation at Alice Hyde remains suspended in accordance with state health guidelines for long-term care facilities with active cases of COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are three residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Alice Hyde and state guidelines require the facility to be COVID-free for 14 days before hosting in-person visitation, according to the medical center’s press release.
