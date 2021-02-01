WATERTOWN — A two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic held over the weekend was described by many involved as a “well-oiled machine,” setting the stage for mass vaccination efforts in Jefferson County moving forward.
The need for a larger space to store and quickly administer the virus inoculations arose last week following the shipment of 975 Pfizer vaccine vials to Kinney Drugs stores in the county — a quantity much larger than the drug store chain anticipated.
That larger location turned out to be the McVean Athletic Center at Jefferson Community College, where Kinney workers were joined by the college’s nursing students in welcoming those 65 years of age and older to receive their first vaccine doses.
More than 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the two days. Though 975 vials were received by Kinney Drugs, Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, confirmed more than one dose was able to be taken from some vials. Mr. Gray said he was given an indication that the total number of vaccines administered over the weekend was about 1,127.
When Kinney Drugs reached out to the county for help with locating a vaccination site for a two-day POD, or point of dispersal, Mr. Gray was quick to assist as the county already had plans for its own POD at the college campus on Coffeen Street, which at the time had not been approved by the state.
“I said we would just execute those plans with their POD and frankly see how it goes,” Mr. Gray said. “We got a sneak peek at how operationally it will run when we get set up.”
The Coffeen Street Kinney Drugs location, along with four other Jefferson County pharmacies, had been receiving Moderna vaccines — about 100 doses each week. But last week, Kinney Drugs Supervising Pharmacist Jeffery J. Kirkby said he was notified that his pharmacy — the Coffeen Street location — would not be receiving Moderna vaccines.
He was told shortly after that a shipment of Pfizer doses was on the way, which ended up being far more doses than the location was used to receiving and distributing over a five-day period.
Mr. Kirkby said it’s currently unknown which vaccine, or how much of it, Kinney Drugs will receive this week or next. He said once that’s known, the pharmacy will proceed from there. Future clinics like the one held over the weekend have not been planned.
With how well the vaccination effort went over the weekend, Mr. Gray said it lends hope to the planned, and now approved, county POD when it’s finally up and running. The county officially announced last week its plans to open the POD at JCC.
Mr. Gray said he’s hoping the first clinic will be up and running beginning this Thursday, but that’s pending allocation and staffing.
“It was tremendously successful,” he said of the weekend’s two-day clinic. “It gave us a preview of how ours is going to run and by all measures from providers ... we’re getting a lot of positive feedback.
“I had one person tell me they were door to door, from their home to JCC and back, in 30 minutes,” he added.
The county’s POD plan outlines that, once vaccines become available, the clinics will run Thursdays and Saturdays and will be targeted to specific groups. Thursdays will be for those 65 years of age and older, while Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers — both in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine distribution rollout.
Taylor O. Toronto was one of about 40 JCC nursing students on site over the weekend. Ms. Toronto is in her last semester of the college’s nursing program and said the events of the weekend ran like a well-oiled machine, with everyone having a role and knowing exactly what to do.
Ms. Toronto and her peers were out helping community members register and helping to set up second-dose appointments. Nursing students also staffed the two sanitized areas used for patient observation after the vaccine was administered, which were given by Kinney pharmacists.
“This was a fantastic experience for us students,” she said. “I’m very thankful that Kinney Drugs included us in this and I am very glad that this was an opportunity for our community as a whole. I think it’s very important that we’re now in a time where the community can receive the vaccines.”
Mr. Kirkby said they had people coming from as far away as Ogdensburg and Lowville to help out with the weekend’s clinic.
“We had a couple of pharmacy interns — a couple folks from the corporate office came down to help us,” he added. “I think it went very smooth. I’m very pleased with the volume of people we got through and how quickly it went.”
Due to the high volume of people trying to schedule appointments online through the Kinney Drugs website each time a vaccine clinic is made available, Mr. Kirkby said moving forward, the drugstore chain will be regionalizing email and text alerts.
For instance, in Watertown, they will be limiting the geographic range, which Mr. Kirkby said will be helpful to reduce the volume of people on the website at any given time, as well as avoid delays and site crashes from overloads.
Kinney Drugs opened up appointments at about 2 p.m. Thursday, and all available appointments were booked for the weekend within the hour. The weekend clinics ran from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. All vaccines administered this weekend were first doses, so those who received the vaccine will be back at JCC in three weeks for their second doses — appointments which were scheduled before patients left the premises.
“It’s important for the folks to come back to get that second dose,” he said. “We don’t want people to become complacent ... We want to make sure everybody that got the first dose comes back to get their second dose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.