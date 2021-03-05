MASSENA — A county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled this week at the Massena Community Center for any New Yorker eligible under the state’s current age, 1a, 1b and comorbidity phases.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, with St. Lawrence Health System, is hosting the first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic with appointments from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Community Center, 61 Beach St.
Online registration is live on the Public Health Department website. To make an appointment, click here.
Bring to your appointment: your driver’s license or equivalent ID, eligibility documentation and proof of registration and completion of the eligibility form either as printouts or screenshots.
Eligibility documentation for 1b workers may include an employee ID, a name badge, a letter from an employer or a pay stub. A full list of documentation examples can be reviewed when you go through the registration process.
For those with developmental disabilities or comorbidities, an attestation form, posted to the county Public Health Department website, should be signed.
As of Friday, roughly 25% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two-doses for maximum effectiveness. Nearly 17,000 people living in the county have so far completed a two-dose vaccine series, the department reports.
The county-run clinics are supplementing the state-run vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. New Yorkers can check for Maxcy Hall appointment availability at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Complete eligibility lists for Phases 1a, 1b and comorbidities is viewable on the state’s phased distribution website.
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
