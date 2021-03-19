OGDENSBURG — Two county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled this week for any New Yorker at least 60 years old or eligible under the state’s current 1a, 1b and comorbidity phases.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, with St. Lawrence Health System, is hosting a first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic with appointments from 9:15 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, at the Ogdensburg Golden Dome, 1100 State St. More than 400 appointments were still available Friday evening.
Online registration is live on the county Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods.
A second clinic is scheduled for Thursday at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall Sports Complex, 6100 Mall Road, Massena. The county has not yet posted the registration link for the Massena clinic.
Once slots are filled, eligible recipients may email the county Public Health Department with a name, phone number and the clinic location to be placed on a standby list. Send standby information to SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
Additional county-run clinics are being scheduled in Gouverneur, Massena, Ogdensburg, Canton and Star Lake as the county receives doses from the state.
The county-run clinics are supplementing the state-run vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. New Yorkers can check for Maxcy Hall appointment availability at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
As of Friday morning, roughly 31.5% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 residents has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. That figure represents a one percentage point increase from Tuesday.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness. Nearly 22,000 people living in the county have so far completed a two-dose vaccine series, the department reports.
The state’s 1b eligibility is now expanded to include new categories of essential workers: public-facing government and public employees, nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services and in-person, public-facing building service workers. Complete eligibility lists for Phases 1a, 1b and comorbidities are viewable on the state’s phased distribution website.
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is also offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
