SAN JOSE, Calif. — Although the coronavirus vaccines that began arriving a few days ago have brought a ray of hope, they’re coming too late for the thousands of residents and workers at nursing homes in the Bay Area and across California who became infected during the deadly surge that has exploded the last several weeks.
According to data published by the state, 12,491 residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers were sick with COVID-19 as of Thursday. That includes hundreds in the Bay Area, where some long-term care facilities have seen large outbreaks.
A skilled nursing facility in San Mateo, Atherton Park Post-Acute, reported 98 cases of COVID-19 among residents, according to the state Department of Health. In addition, the agency’s data shows, several Santa Clara County nursing homes also have been hit hard, with 47 active cases at Los Altos Sub-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, 50 at Mission de la Casa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in San Jose, 90 at Redwoods Post-Acute in San Jose and 55 at White Blossom Care Center in San Jose, along with 20 or more cases at each of several other facilities.
East Bay and San Francisco facilities are also seeing cases surge.
The Jewish Home and Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco reported 32 cases to the state. Hayward Hills Healthcare Center has 51 cases among residents and 13 among staff, Parkview Healthcare Center in Hayward has 25 sick residents, and in San Leandro, the Washington Center recorded 54 cases, according to the state. Concord’s Willow Pass Healthcare Center reported 40 cases among its residents.
Infections surged this month, even as residents of the facilities have been sequestered inside and away from most visitors since early spring when most facilities locked down. Limited visitation resumed in recent months under certain guidelines that mostly hinge on counties’ case numbers as well as each facility’s.
Because the facilities’ health care workers aren’t isolated from the virus surging in their own communities, however, they can spread it — often asymptomatically — to nursing and assisted living center residents and to each other.
“Staff has to be in the community. Staff has to go to the grocery store,” explained Nicole Howell, executive director of Ombudsmen Services of Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties.
But during a cold and windy Thursday morning at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose, all wasn’t bleak as 210 skilled nursing facility workers gathered to be among the first people in the county to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
“We have come a long way in fighting this virus, and certainly this third surge has challenged us in ways the other two surges did not,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said at a press conference. “But today, even as this accelerates, at last we have a ray of hope.”
Among the first in line to get the vaccine was Canyon Springs Post-Acute Care staff member Cliff Roperez, who said he could feel excitement as he waited in line for the shot. Roperez said he wanted to be one of the first people to get the vaccine and noted he didn’t even feel the needle going in as he eagerly waited.
“Hopefully by midnight tonight I don’t transform into a werewolf or hairy creature,” Roperez said jokingly as he referred to some of the “unfounded” fears some people have of the vaccine.
The new vaccine — manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech — arrived in the county earlier this week, Cody said, and hospitals will soon be receiving their shipments in the next few days. COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said he expects the county will inoculate about 6,000 people over the next few weeks.
“Cases at nursing homes represent 5% of all cases in the county but 45% of deaths,” Fenstersheib said. “By vaccinating the staff first, that will protect the residents who will also eventually get vaccinated. This is definitely a bright light at the end of a very dark tunnel.”
The vaccines at nursing home and assisted living communities will be given through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which also have contracts with local pharmacies to vaccinate at those locations.
T.J. Griffin, chief pharmacy officer for PharMerica, a pharmacy that works with long-term care facilities and a member of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, told this news organization last week he expects most residents of such facilities across the country will have the opportunity to get the vaccine by the end of January.
As that happens, administrators and health officials will have to grapple with a series of challenges, from making sure nursing home residents or their family members who help them make decisions are informed enough to consent to the vaccine, as well as staggering the vaccinations to ensure any side effects don’t hobble an already-strained network of staff members.
A spokesman for Mariner Healthcare’s nursing facilities, which include Skyline Healthcare Center in San Jose, Hayward Hills Healthcare Center and Parkview Healthcare Center — which all have had large outbreaks among residents recently — said the facilities are scheduled to receive their first round of the vaccines in the last week of December.
Across Mariner’s facilities, some of which have been accused in lawsuits of delivering poor care because of short staffing, COVID-19 has claimed dozens of lives, including 15 at its Parkview facility in Hayward, which has seen more than 100 cases among residents and staff since the start of the virus.
Mariner spokesman Daniel Kramer said the facility has followed state and local guidelines and enhanced infection control protocols.
“We continue to closely monitor the health of all of our residents and staff, both for their well-being and for the well-being of others in our facility which remains our top priority,” Kramer said in a written statement. “We look forward to 2021 with renewed optimism and hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.