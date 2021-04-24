CANTON — Six months into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the dash to secure vaccination appointments is turning into more of a crawl.
In response to that trend in the north country, public health officials are adjusting outreach approaches.
Jolene F. Munger, who is serving as interim director of the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, said a decline in vaccination interest has been noted.
Generally, she said, health care access disparities between downstate-upstate and urban-rural communities is stark. But when the state’s vaccine allocation started, St. Lawrence County received what it needed, and the Public Health Department was pleased with its access.
“And if we’re not using what we get, the state will start sending vaccines to other communities that will use it,” she said.
Shifting from the five vaccination hubs — Canton, Massena, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg and Star Lake — where a few hundred appointments have typically been offered on a given clinic day, the Public Health Department is planning to become more mobile.
Ms. Munger said reaching outlying villages from the county’s hubs will be crucial, as will reaching the county’s homebound population.
More information about upcoming smaller clinics in remote areas will be posted to the department’s website, at stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/COVID-19.
The other major component of the new approach is addressing what Ms. Munger called “vaccine hesitancy.”
During the county Board of Legislators’ Services Committee meeting this week, Ms. Munger and county Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams briefed lawmakers on the latest county case and vaccination data.
Dr. Williams answered several frequently asked questions related to vaccine hesitancy. His answers have been condensed for clarity.
Question: “I’m young, healthy, and don’t have risk factors for severe COVID infection, should I get vaccinated?”
Answer: “Yes. Risk of severe COVID infection is very low, but not entirely predictable. Even young individuals become ill or develop ‘long-hauler’ syndrome. Vaccination protects you as an individual, but also protects your family — parents, grandparents, your coworkers, your religious community and your neighbors who may be at risk for severe COVID.”
Q: “Can I get COVID from the vaccination?”
A: “The answer is emphatically no. None of the vaccines contain the COVID virus. Each vaccine is designed to help your body develop protective antibodies. There is no possible way to get COVID infection from vaccination.”
Q: “Does the information about Johnson and Johnson vaccine-related clots mean the vaccines are not safe?”
A: “No. The vast majority of vaccination is done with Pfizer and Moderna — entirely different vaccine technology, both from the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines. The possible association of clots with the J&J vaccine, if that’s proven, is actually exceedingly rare. Right now, of 6.8 million doses, there’s been one death. The risk of complications from COVID, really in all age groups, is far greater than 1 in 6.8 million.”
Q: “If I get the vaccine, will it protect me from the variants?”
A: “Yes. Based on lab and real-world data, the vaccines are very effective against the U.K. variant, now the dominant variant in the United States. Widespread vaccination shuts down the ability of the virus to mutate. So by getting vaccinated, you’re protected against the current variant, and you’re also helping prevent more variants from developing.”
Q: “If I get vaccinated, will the effect of the vaccine wear off quickly? Will I need to get more shots?”
A: “The answer to this is a little more complicated. What we know right now, is that vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna lasts for at least six months. So far, none of the trial data suggests that the antibody levels are waning or decreasing, but we know that can happen.
I do think, and the CEO of Pfizer has announced, that it’s fairly likely that there will be at least an annual follow-up vaccination, at one year. It’ll either be a booster, just a third shot of the same vaccine, or it’s possible they’ll make some modifications or update the vaccine to reflect some of the variants that are circulating at the time given. It’s still not clear, though, whether this vaccine is going to be like the polio vaccines, where one or two shots is sufficient, or if it will be like the influenza vaccine, which, as we know, is recommended annually.”
Q: “If more than 80% of the older population has been vaccinated, have we achieved herd immunity?”
A: “No. Herd immunity refers to the immunity rate for the entire suspectable herd, which is all of us. Immunization of younger people in the herd is essential to protect the older, more vulnerable part of our population. Vaccination is highly effective, but it’s not perfect, so vaccination becomes more effective as more people become vaccinated.”
Q: “If I get vaccinated, what actually changes in my day-to-day life?”
A: “I’d underscore that it significantly increases the activities you can do safely. The reality is there’s a lot of social distancing that’s happened in this community and every community, and I think it’s been very damaging. So vaccination is a pathway for people to reconnect.”
Q: “I am sick and tired of the pandemic. I don’t want to hear anything more about COVID, variants, testing, quarantine and shutdowns. What can I do?”
A: “That’s simple. Get vaccinated.”
As of Friday morning, roughly 41.9% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. That figure reflects a 0.3 percentage point increase from Monday.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots, and more than 38,000 people living in the county have so far completed a vaccine series, the state DOH reports.
For the north country region — grouped as Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties for COVID tracking — 41.2% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one vaccine. Nearly 142,000 people have completed a vaccine series as of Thursday morning, an increase of about 6,000 from Monday.
Statewide, roughly 8.5 million people, or about 43% of the total population, have received at least one shot.
Check for appointment availability at SUNY Potsdam’s state-run site at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
County clinic registration links are posted on the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods.
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the county Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
The Public Health Department is also available to assist with registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.