WATERTOWN — The city is encouraging residents to report crow sightings to its consultant Loomacres Wildlife Management at www.airportwildlife.com/crows.html.
Loomacres wildlife biologists need information if flocks of crows are seen roosting in neighborhoods to help disburse the nuisance crow flocks.
Loomacres will continue its efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks Friday night.
Residents do not need to fill out every field in the reporting form to submit; only those fields marked as required by a red asterisk.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
