NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 122 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Christmas, a warning sign to Big Apple residents to stay vigilant over the holidays.
New York officials reported 10,806 new cases and the positivity rate stood at a dangerous 5.36%, he said.
“The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down,” Cuomo said.
There were 6,884 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,129 in intensive care, both slightly better figures than the previous day.
The nation is battling a ferocious second wave of the pandemic even as vaccines promise a light at the end of the tunnel of death and suffering.
The epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. appears to be in Southern California where fast-rising cases have filled up hospitals, forcing strict stay-at-home measures to try to keep a lid on the spread.
New York is still in better shape than most states as tight restrictions and better compliance with public health measures have kept the surge down.
Cuomo instituted new rules earlier this week requiring all travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test if arriving from the U.K. where a new, more contagious strain of the virus is spreading.
So far the mutation has not yet been identified on this side of the pond, but public health experts say it is almost certainly already here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.