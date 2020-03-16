During a novel coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued another executive order regarding COVID-19, this time allowing the state to increase capacity to prepare the healthcare system to handle a potential influx of patients.
The National Guard will be organized and the state will work with building unions and private developers to find buildings that could most easily be converted into medical facilities, with the ultimate goal of creating 9,000 more beds. Local governments are also being asked to help identify potential spaces, and the state Department of Health is suspending regulations to allow existing hospitals to increase space and capacity.
“Our main priority right now is reducing the rate of spread of this virus so it can be managed by our healthcare system,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “We have never fought a virus like this with this potential consequence, and I am taking executive action to reconfigure and increase capacity at hospitals across the state to ensure our healthcare facilities can handle a potentially massive surge of patients.”
The governor has asked the Greater New York Hospital Association President Ken Raske and Northwell Health President Michael Dowling to lead a council to develop hospital surge capacity and directed nonessential state employees statewide to work from home starting tomorrow.
He also directed local governments to reduce their overall workforce by 50 percent and allow nonessential employees to work from home. The Governor also strongly advised that only essential services and businesses - groceries, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities - stay open after 8 p.m.
Earlier on Monday, Gov. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced uniform standards to limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people, and mandates that restaurants and bars temporarily suspend on-premise service.
Following the closure of schools in Westchester, New York City, Nassau and Suffolk Sunday, Gov. Cuomo said the counties are required to submit their childcare and meal plans to the state for approval by midnight. It was also announced that the state will waive all fees for state, local and county parks.
Additionally, following the success of the New Rochelle testing center, the governor authorized the state to open a drive-through mobile testing facility on Staten Island and in Rockland County. Drive-through mobile testing facilities help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect other people.
“We are fighting a war against this virus and the state will continue taking every step necessary to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of this virus,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday.
Probably even Cuomo's die hard supporters have mixed feelings about him but he's certainly handling things well right now.
