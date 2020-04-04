ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that 1,000 ventilators have been donated to the state by the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation, which arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens on Saturday.
The Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation as well as the Jack Ma Foundation have also donated one million surgical masks, one million KN95 masks and more than 100,000 pairs of goggles to the state.
The Chinese government and Ambassador Huang Ping, Chinese Consul General, facilitated the donations.
“This pandemic has been stressing our nation on every level and we are doing everything in our power to prepare for the fight that will come at the apex,” Gov. Cuomo said. “... these ventilators will save lives. This is a painful, disorienting experience, but we will get through it together and we will all be the better for it.”
Gov. Cuomo also announced that the National Basketball Association is contributing one million surgical masks for the state’s essential workers in collaboration with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and China’s New York Consul General Huang Ping.
He also said that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has offered to provide the state with 140 ventilators from Oregon’s stockpile.
The governor also issued an executive order Saturday allowing medical students that are slated to graduate to begin practicing immediately to help with the state’s surge health care force.
To date, 85,000 health professionals, including 22,000 out-of-state individuals, have signed up to volunteer as part of New York’s surge healthcare force in the face of the pandemic.
Gov. Cuomo confirmed 10,841 additional cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 113,704 confirmed cases.
He said 23,101 people were tested for the virus Friday, which is the highest number of tests the state has done to date.
There are 15,905 people currently hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 1,095. Of those patients, 4,126 are ICU patients, an increase of 395.
The governor added that 10,478 patients have been discharged from the hospital after having the virus, an increase of 1,592. He noted that two-thirds of those hospitalized with the virus have been discharged.
There have been a total of 3,565 virus deaths in the state, the governor said, up from 2,935.
