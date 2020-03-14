Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that the department of financial services will require insurance companies to waive co-pays for telehealth visits, coming after the first coronavirus-related death was confirmed in state.
The person who died was an 82-year-old woman living in Brooklyn with a pre-existing respiratory disease of emphysema.
I am saddened to report the #COVID19-related death of an 82-year-old women in NYC who had a pre-existing respiratory disease (emphysema).I extend my condolences to her family during this challenging time.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 14, 2020
The governor hopes the move to waive co-pays for teleheath visits will encourage New Yorkers to seek medical attention from their homes rather than visit a hospital or doctor’s office.
Gov. Cuomo also confirmed 100 additional coronavirus cases in New York, bringing the statewide number to 524.
Of the 524 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
Albany County: 3 (1 new)
Broome County: 1
Delaware County: 1
Dutchess County: 3
Herkimer County: 1
Monroe County: 2
Nassau County: 68 (17 new)
New York City: 213 (59 new)
Orange County: 6 (3 new)
Rockland County: 10 (1 new)
Saratoga: 3
Schenectady: 1
Suffolk County: 33 (3 new)
Tioga County: 1 (1 new)
Tompkins County: 1 (1 new)
Ulster County: 5
Westchester County: 172 (14 new)
He also authorized the state to open a drive-through mobile testing facility on Long Island in the coming week. This follows the success of the New Rochelle mobile testing center, which opened Friday and serviced 150 cars and tested 263 people, exceeding the initial goal of testing 200 people in the first day.
This is on top of the testing that will be conducted at the 28 public and private labs across the state and the out of state labs that New York is already contracting with.
There has not been a confirmed coronavirus case in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
