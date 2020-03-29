ALBANY — In his daily address Sunday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo extended the state’s time-out from life and business as usual through April 15.
The governor first signed an executive order on March 20 declaring the state on PAUSE — a 10-point policy that “assures uniform safety for everyone.” It includes a mandate that all non-essential businesses statewide must require all employees to work from home, but exempted businesses that provide “essential services, supplies or support.”
The extensions are being done in two-week intervals, the governor said.
“I think it’s not even questionable today that we’re gonna need two more weeks of non-essential workers,” he added.
The extension of the order will effect the Easter holiday, which is Sunday, April 12, as well as Passover, which is from Wednesday, April 8, to Thursday, April 16.
Asked by a reporter what advice he has for worship during the holiday he said, “It’s hard. But on the flip side, look at what happened in New Rochelle.”
Religious gatherings in New Rochelle that brought hundreds of people together — while beautiful, the governor said — they made many people ill.
“Worship the way you can,” he said, “but the gatherings are just not a good idea.”
Gov. Cuomo spoke of a “rolling apex” on Sunday — the top of the curve. That rolling apex is happening across the country right now, and will also be happening across the state.
“The top of the curve will occur at different times in different places,” he said.
New York City will face the first “high tide,” Gov. Cuomo said. Then we will see Westchester and Long Island hit the same “high tide” mark New York City did.
“We expect a curve in upstate New York also,” he added. “It may not be as high, obviously, as New York City, Westchester or Long Island, but there will be a curve.”
To the same point, the governor said that if you are not in a highly affected health area now, “that doesn’t mean you’re not going to have a real situation to deal with because these numbers just going to continue to go up all across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said.
This creates a new set of challenges for a local health system, he said.
Most health systems have public hospitals and private or volunteer-based hospitals. They exist on a day-to-day basis as two different systems, the governor said.
There is currently very little interaction between the two, he added. Even between hospitals within the same systems, whether that be public or private, there is very little interaction.
“We have to change that mentality, and we have to change the mentality quickly.” Gov. Cuomo said.
In the current situation, “no hospital is an island,” he said.
“We really have to have a new culture of hospitals working with one another, both within public and private systems,” Gov. Cuomo said.
There is an artificial wall between the two systems right now, and the governor said that wall needs to come down.
The state’s role in this situation is getting the two health systems to work together.
“If New York City gets overwhelmed, we’ll ask the upstate systems to be a relief valve for downstate systems, which has never happened before to any scale,” the governor said.
This can also happen in the reverse — if upstate hospitals begin to struggle, which there will come a time, the governor said, then the downstate hospitals will be able to take over and relieve the upstate hospitals.
“That’s actually the advantage of the rolling curve that’s being projected,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor also announced Sunday that the state Department of Health and its Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany have developed a new, less intrusive saliva and short nasal swab test that can be administered in the presence of healthcare workers. The new test requires less personal protected equipment — or PPE — and healthcare workers can self administer it.
The test also helps limit the exposure of healthcare workers to the virus and should be available as soon as next week.
“Kudos to the department of health on that,” Gov. Cuomo said.
Gov. Cuomo also announced that USNS Comfort — the Military Sealift Command hospital ship — will arrive on Monday. The ship has about a 1,000 bed capacity and will be staffed by federal officials and federal medical professionals.
The ship is not for COVID-19 patients, the governor said. Its purpose is to take the backfill from hospitals.
The governor spoke said staffing efforts are going well, and that 76,000 healthcare workers have volunteered.
On Saturday, 16,390 tests were administered in the state, which is a total of 172,360 tests — the highest in country.
There are an additional 7,195 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, which brings the state’s total to 59,513 confirmed cases.
Of those, 8,503 people are currently hospitalized and 2,037 are ICU patients.
Also on Saturday, 846 people were discharged from hospitals after being treated for the virus, which is something the governor said isn’t being talked about. That brings the total number of people discharged to 3,572.
Early on, the hospitalization rate was doubling every two days, then every three days, then every four days, now it’s doubling every six days, the governor said.
“The doubling rate is slowing, and that is good news,” Gov. Cuomo said. “But the number of cases are still going up.”
On Saturday, President Donald J. Trump and the CDC ordered a travel advisory for people of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
“This is not a lockdown,” the governor said. “It’s nothing we haven’t been doing.”
Rhode Island also issued an executive order that all New York license plates would be stopped at its border for a mandatory quarantine of “some period,” the governor said.
This order was repealed Saturday night, and Gov. Cuomo thanked Rhode Island for its decision.
Gov. Cuomo said he understands that New Yorkers may feel like they are under attack, since the state is the current epicenter of the crisis. But the governor had one message for all New Yorkers:
“This is New York, and we are going to make it through this,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have made it through far greater things. We are going to be OK.”
