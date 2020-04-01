ALBANY — Experts project tens of thousands of New Yorkers will die from COVID-19 through the summer as state officials study multiple projection models to prepare for the pandemic’s impact on the state and its health care system, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The state’s virus-related deaths climbed to 1,941 as of Wednesday afternoon — an increase from 1,550 Tuesday. At 75,795 positive cases, just over 14.6% of positively infected New Yorkers are hospitalized, or 12,226 people, with 3,022 patients in the intensive care unit.
State officials study various expert models, Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon in the state Capitol, to determine a moderate projection for the number of hospital beds, ventilators, gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment the state will need to combat the virus at the apex, or height, of the curve.
“I want to make decisions off the numbers,” Cuomo said. “Other models project the apex sooner or later and higher or lower bed counts.”
Projection models each have high and low estimates and vary based on how well experts anticipate people will comply with social distancing.
A model funded by the Gates Foundation shows between 16,000 and 93,000 New York residents could die by the time the coronavirus runs its course, which could be through July, according to model data.
The new McKinsey model, based on a minimal social distancing impact, shows the apex will hit the state at the end of April and New York will need a total of 110,000 hospital beds, up from its usual 53,000, and 37,000 ventilators. A high compliance with social distancing projects a need for 75,000 hospital beds and 25,000 ventilators, Cuomo said.
It is critical for people to comply with social distancing rules, including avoiding large gatherings, unnecessary travel and frequent hand washing.
“How reckless and irresponsible and selfish for people to not do it on their own,” Cuomo said. “Who else has to die for you to understand you have a responsibility in this?”
Young people, who continue to violate social distancing protocols, must understand, Cuomo said.
“This can kill young people — it’s rare circumstances, but it can,” Cuomo said. “You get infected, you give it to somebody else. Think about somebody else. The compliance is still not where it should be.”
New York City playgrounds are closed effective immediately, Cuomo announced Wednesday, because residents did not adhere to social distancing protocols to remain at least 6 feet apart. Open spaces in city parks will remain available to residents with social distancing rules enforced.
The biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Tarrytown, will produce 500,000 test kits for the state for free, Cuomo said. The first batch of test kits was delivered to the state Monday. The state will continue to receive an ongoing delivery of 25,000 kits per day, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The technology company Corning Inc. donated 100,000 ventilator tubes and provided 500,000 additional tubes at a reduced cost. To date, the state has tested 220,880 people with 15,694 people tested Tuesday.
Cuomo announced the launch of a new public service announcement to provide information about how to apply for unemployment benefits. If state residents have unemployment filing delayed, they will receive full unemployment benefits, according to the governor’s office.
Patients who die from an unknown respiratory illness are tested for COVID-19 to identify possible exposure, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Wednesday. If the test comes back positive, the death is included in the state’s total virus fatalities.
Columbia County had 45 positive cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. Seven remain hospitalized with four patients in intensive care. Fifty-nine people are under mandatory quarantine and 20 under precautionary quarantine. Nine residents have suspected cases, but have not been tested.
COVID-19 will change the state, nation and world as a society, Cuomo said Wednesday.
“We’re never going to be the same again,” he said. “We’re not going to forget what happened here. I don’t think we get back to normal — we get to a new normal...Our challenge is to make sure that transformation is positive and not negative.”
Greene County has 23 accumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens and Coxsackie as of Wednesday afternoon. One person was hospitalized, but was released. Eight cases have been cleared and discharged, with 15 remaining active cases, according to a statement from Greene County Public Health. The county has 104 people under precautionary quarantine who are self-monitoring for possible exposure.
The state’s most dense virus hot spots have remained downstate and in New York City. As of Wednesday, the virus has been detected in 57 counties and the city, with 47,439 positive cases in New York City, 10,683 cases in Westchester County, 9,554 in Nassau County, 7,605 cases in Suffolk County, 3,321 in Rockland County and 240 in Albany County.
To see the complete county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths statewide, view the COVID-19 map and tracker at hudsonvalley360.com/site/covid19.html.
Kate Lisa covers the New York State Capitol and government for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
