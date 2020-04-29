ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that 35 of the state’s 62 counties have been approved to resume elective surgeries.
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Franklin and Essex counties are among the 35 others.
The governor previously announced that the state will allow elective surgeries to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of a COVID-19 surge.
“When you cancel elective surgeries, hospitals feel a financial pinch because that’s where they make their money,” Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The other counties able to resume elective surgeries are Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Fulton, Genesee, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
