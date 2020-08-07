Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that schools have the green light to reopen this fall.
He made the announcement during a conference call with reporters Friday morning.
In a Friday morning tweet during the call, Gov. Cuomo said that every region in the state is “well below” the COVID-19 infection rate, which authorizes schools to open.
“If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly,” the tweet reads.
All school districts in the state are required to submit reopening plans to the state for review.
There are 749 districts in the state that have to submit reopening plans. Of 749, 127 districts have not submitted plans to the state Department of Health as of Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
