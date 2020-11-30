NEW YORK — New York faces the possibility of a second shutdown if a hospitalization crisis overwhelms much of the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a coronavirus briefing in Manhattan.
Cuomo, his top aides and state Department of Health officials worked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to develop New York’s winter strategy to combat a resurgence of the novel coronavirus through the holiday season and winter months.
“COVID is an enemy that we’re dealing with, and we have entered a new phase,” Cuomo said.
The state added an emergency stop provision to its COVID-19 response plans Monday to act as a PAUSE order similar to the governor’s first mid-March mandate that closed schools and nonessential businesses, but gradually reversed in different regions through July.
Statewide hospitalization rates increased 160 patients Monday to 3,532 — the same number of New Yorkers hospitalized with virus complications at the height of the pandemic’s initial outbreak last spring that overwhelmed a few New York City hospitals, especially Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. That number reflects virus patients housed in each of the state’s 10 regions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen steadily through the fall, with 429 people in the hospital with virus complications Aug. 29, compared to 1,085 on Oct. 29 and more than triple that amount now.
A record-setting 170 patients were admitted in the Capital Region on Monday, 29 in the north country, 168 in Central New York, 372 in the Finger Lakes, 462 in the Mid-Hudson region, 106 in the Mohawk Valley and 392 in Western New York. The state reported 1,085 COVID-19 patients in New York City and 475 on Long Island on Monday.
“... that is before feeling the effect of the holiday season,” Cuomo said. “So this, my friends, is the problem. Literally every region is dealing with a hospital issue now.”
State COVID-19 rates have also increased since September. New York’s average infection rate was 0.78% on Aug. 29 and increased to 1.4% on Oct. 29, up to more than double that rate Sunday at 3.6%.
“The first go-around, it was primarily New York City and downstate. We had upstate resources that we could share with downstate. That is not the case this time,” the governor said. “So, we will have a limited ability to bring resources from upstate to downstate like we did in the spring.”
State Coronavirus Task Force officials will focus on community hospitalizations and hospital capacity when designating yellow precautionary, orange or red focus zones with increased COVID-19 restrictions in budding hot spots. A focus zone is established after officials map out every positive COVID case, hospitalization and death each day.
“We know by address where people are coming from,” said Cuomo, adding the data allows officials to determine the number of available hospital beds and staff in a community.
Cuomo will announce state-set thresholds for each factor to trigger a yellow, orange or red zone designation this week as officials expect a week to 10-day lag for updated virus counts caused by holiday travel and socialization.
Cuomo and state DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker both said Monday they wager new COVID-19 infections will persist across the state and nation compounded by holiday season and colder weather for the next several months. Neither would estimate how much, but Cuomo mused virus increases may stabilize mid-January after the holidays.
DOH officials are speaking with all hospital administrators across the state to monitor bed, staff and personal protective equipment capacity. Hospitals must prepare emergency measures to increase bed capacity in unconventional spaces, similar to last spring.
Hospitals must also balance patient loads and PPE, among each facility in a system, the governor said while outlining five main strategies to combat the coronavirus in the coming months. Hospital systems include Northwell Health, eCMC, URMC, Kleida and H+H, among others.
Patients, PPE and medical equipment will be transferred to different facilities outside a hospital system if necessary.
“I don’t care how they operate,” Cuomo said of hospitals. “This is a mandate from the state Department of Health.”
Every hospital in the state will find retired nurses and doctors to assist blooming staff shortages.
The state will prepare an emergency field hospital plan to add 50% bed capacity to each facility, similar to how officials increased New York’s hospital bed capacity from 50,000 to 75,000 last spring. The state also mandated hospitals have a 90-day PPE stockpile after shortages last spring, determined by the amount a facility needed at the April height of the first wave.
The state will establish and start a COVID-19 hospital capacity emergency tracking system to monitor a balanced distribution of mandatory testing for health care and nursing home workers and schools.
“The spring was brutal ... we were so worried about replicating the situation we saw in Italy with people in hallways,” said Ken Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association on a Zoom call during the governor’s briefing. “That never came to pass, thank God. We learned a lot and are working hand-in-hand with the state Department of Health. We’ve come to terms with a lot of issues.”
The classic orchestral arrangement of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” filled the governor’s briefing room Monday, with instruments mimicking a cheeky galloping horse, as Cuomo detailed the threat normal gift buying, holiday celebrations, meals and traveling families pose this year.
When the governor hit a button, a large drawing of the Grinch Who Stole Christmas appeared, halting the cheerful music.
“COVID is the Grinch,” Cuomo said, adding, “Think of it that way. The COVID Grinch is an opportunist and sees this as a season of viral transmission. This is the season of the COVID Grinch. ... be on high alert because that is part of this holiday season.”
The state’s altered pandemic response comes on the heels of people largely changing their behavior as the pandemic continues into its ninth month.
People informed to remain socially distant and wear face masks continue those important virus-preventing practices, but have let their guard down with friends and family members in holding more small, private gatherings. More than 65% of community spread originates from small gatherings, or what Cuomo has dubbed “living room spread.”
“There has been a change in behavior among people,” the governor said. “They’ve been educated, they’ve changed their behavior, they have government policies on what business operates and that has had an effect. The chess board really has changed. ... It’s just an adaptation of social behavior to the circumstance.”
Microclusters in Western New York — the region with the fastest-climbing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — Central New York, the Southern Tier, the Mid-Hudson Valley, in New York City and on Long Island had a 6.2% positivity rate Monday — up from 5.8% on Sunday.
The statewide infection rate was 4.02% excluding oversampled microclusters, and 4.57% including hot spots Monday of 148,974 diagnostic tests.
Fifty-four New Yorkers died from the virus Sunday, up from about 35 daily fatalities every day last week.
