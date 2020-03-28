ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday issued an executive order moving the state’s presidential primary election from April 28 to June 23 due to growing coronavirus concerns.
This will align the presidential primary with the state’s legislative and Congressional primaries.
“I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So we are going to delay that and link it to an election that was previously scheduled on June 23rd.”
The order was issued alongside the confirmation that there are now an additional 7,681 cases of the virus in the state as of Saturday morning. This brings the statewide total to 52,318 confirmed cases.
Despite the chaos surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo is also urging New Yorkers to find a silver lining in all of this.
“I’m not trying to say it’s not a terrible circumstance,” the governor said, “but even in a terrible circumstance, if you look hard enough, you can find the little rays, a few rays of light, and people are doing it and I think we all should.”
Gov. Cuomo issued a second executive order Saturday to enable the tax filing deadline for personal and corporate taxes to be pushed back to July 15.
In addition to his executive orders, Gov. Cuomo announced three new sites in the state — South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and Health Alliance in Ulster County — to serve as a place for emergency beds. These sites will add 695 hospital beds to the state’s capacity.
The state will also begin using some facilities strictly for patients with the virus.
The state has identified three sites for those facilities — South Beach Psychiatric Facility in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn. These sites will provide more than 600 beds specifically for COVID-19 patients.
Following a conversation with President Donald J. Trump on Saturday morning, Gov. Cuomo announced the federal government has approved four new sites for temporary hospitals for construction by the Army Corps of Engineers. The sites include the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx.
These sites will add an additional 4,000 beds to the state’s existing capacity. The governor toured the four sites on Friday.
These temporary hospital sites are part of Gov. Cuomo’s goal of having a 1,000-plus patient overflow facility in each New York City borough as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.
“Every emergency situation is unique, but the number one rule is always plan ahead and be proactive — and that’s exactly what we have been trying to do,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our mission is to be prepared and have the proper equipment, supplies, facilities and personnel when the apex hits. We are continuing to advance emergency measures that reduce density as much as possible, and to that end we are going to delay the presidential primary election until June because it’s not wise to be bringing large numbers of people to one place to vote.”
Gov. Cuomo also announced that the first 1,000-bed temporary hospital at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City is expected to open Monday. The temporary hospital site was constructed in one week.
The governor also said the state Department of Health’s Wadsworth Lab, Albany, is working in partnership with other labs to evaluate antibody testing that is designed to help “very sick” COVID-19 patients.
In addition to all of this, he announced the Empire State Development Board of Directors approved $7.5 million in COVID-19 Business Counseling support to 70 non-profit partners across the state.
The funding will enable these organizations to provide small businesses with necessary guidance to secure disaster assistance, such as Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Up to 24 Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers and up to 23 Small Business Development Centers will receive $5 million, with an additional $2.5 million awarded to up to 23 Community Development Financial Institutions.
(1) comment
I don't have a problem with moving the primary, but don't we have a Legislature anymore. As with moving village elections (again no big deal) this was done by an edict from the monarch. Things that should be set by statute are a thing of the past.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.