ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced an initiative Monday to curb the dumping of milk in New York by supplying food banks.

Millions of pounds of milk have been dumped by dairy farmers and cooperatives across the state over the last few weeks, while some grocery stores have limited purchases of milk and people are standing in long lines to receive food handouts.

In response to the upheaval in supply and demand of agricultural products caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo announced the Nourish New York Initiative on Monday.

“...Because the markets are so roiled, some farm cooperatives are actually dumping milk because the market can’t consume it,” Gov. Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 news briefing at the state Capitol. “This is just total waste to me.”

The new plan will work to purchase products from upstate farms and direct it to food banks across the state.

There is a “tremendous” demand in food banks across the state, the governor said. Across upstate, there is an increase of between 40 to 60 percent, in Long Island, there is a 40 percent increase in demand; in New York City, there is a 100 percent increase; and in Westchester, there is a 200 percent increase, according to the governor’s office.

“We have people downstate who need food. We have farmers upstate who can’t sell their product,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have to put those two things together. It’s just common sense, but we have to make that marriage between product upstate and need downstate.

“We’re also immediately — to stop this dumping of milk — going to work with industries in our state who can use the milk and get it to people who need it,” he said.

To prevent further waste of milk, the state will work with dairy manufacturers and cooperatives — Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Upstate Niagara, Cabot Cheese and others — to process excess milk into products like yogurt, cheese, sour cream and cream cheese, that will be distributed to food banks and those in need.

The Nourish New York Initiative is being led by Kelly Cummings, director of State Operations and Infrastructure; Richard Ball, Commissioner of Agriculture; Rossana Rosado, secretary of state; Karim Camara, executive director of the Office of Faith-Based Community Development Services; Fran Barrett, director of nonprofits; Mike Hein, commissioner of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.