ALBANY — New York state is preparing for a major statewide snowstorm, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he’s worried the size of the storm could pose multiple problems.
On a conference call with reporters, Gov. Cuomo said there’s 18 inches of snow, and 45 mph winds in the forecast for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley on Monday, as well as a potential for coastal flooding.
“This is a bad combination,” Gov. Cuomo said.
Forecasts indicate the wintry weather will slowly make its way upstate over the course of Monday, and by Tuesday morning, snowfalls are expected to begin in the north country.
Gov. Cuomo said the statewide nature of this storm will make it difficult to coordinate a response with the state Department of Transportation.
“It’s harder to pre-deploy when you’re looking at a statewide event,” he said.
He said the state DOT expects to have more than 2,000 plows of various sizes on the roads starting early Monday, when the storm is expected to begin.
The governor said power outages will be a concern, as well as road closures and the possibility that travelers could become trapped in quickly-growing snowbanks.
“The situation gets complicated quickly, and we are on it,” he said.
For downstate New Yorkers, expected to get the earliest snowfalls, Gov. Cuomo had words of caution.
“But be smart, please. If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel tonight. If you don’t have to travel, plan not to travel tomorrow,” he said.
The governor also spoke about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout during Sunday’s press call. The governor noted that his administration is seeing an ongoing issue with acceptance of the vaccine, particularly among Black and brown communities.
“There is more cynicism, more distrust of the system,” he said, citing the Tuskegee experiment from 1932 that saw U.S. Public Health Service doctors infect Black men with syphilis secretly, then prevent them from seeking treatment to observe the effects of the disease.
The governor referenced an Association for Better New York poll, released Monday, that showed 40% of New York City residents are hesitant to receive the vaccine as soon as they are able. The poll showed that different ethnic groups showed different levels of receptiveness to taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
While 78% of white New Yorkers are willing to take the vaccine, according to the poll, only 39% of Black New Yorkers and 54% of Hispanic people said they would take a dose if offered.
“It’s understandable, but I don’t believe it’s justified for this vaccine,” he said.
The governor said all New York hospitals have offered their entire staff doses of the vaccine. The governor said, within the hospital worker population of the state, the ethnic breakdown of who opts to receive the vaccine also indicates an issue.
Gov. Cuomo said that Black people represent 17% of the entire state’s hospital worker population, but represent only 10% of all hospital workers to receive a dose of the vaccine.
“It’s what we anticipated, which I understand, but it’s something we have to overcome,” he said.
To address the issue, the governor said New York state is launching a new public awareness campaign targeted to the African-American community.
“We’ll have validators speak about the trust level that people should have in the vaccine,” he said.
The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s coronavirus response on his Sunday call. He said the post-holiday surge in cases of COVID-19 continues to drop, with the statewide positivity rate at 4.4%.
“The state positivity rate has declined for 23 straight days,” he said.
The north country ranked third-highest out of ten on the governor’s list of regional seven-day COVID-19 positivity rates, with an average of 5.8%.
“That’s a different place for the north country,” he remarked.
According to the New York state COVID data dashboard, the north country’s seven-day average positivity rate last peaked on Jan. 4, at 9.2%, and has been slowly decreasing since then, to about 6% as of Jan. 29. The north country’s positivity rate has hovered above the statewide positivity rate by at least 0.1% since that date.
There were 7,976 New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday, and 138 state residents died of the disease on Saturday.
